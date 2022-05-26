MAYFIELD, KY -- The McCracken County Mustangs rolled to an 8th straight 1st Region Championship on Thursday night with a 12-0 win over Marshall County.
After going down 1-2-3 in the top of the 1st inning, the Mustangs countered with 8 runs off of five hits in the top of the 2nd inning.
They would then add 3 more in the 3rd, and another in the 5th.
"Super proud of out guys," Mustang head coach Zach Hobbs said. "We start in August and we try to prepare for this day and our guys stood up today, and played really really well."
McCracken County will now advance to the state tournament where they will face the champion out of the 14th Region on June, 3rd at 4pm CT in Lexington, KY.