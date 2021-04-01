McCracken County runs past Bullitt East at Sweet 16

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...
Ohio River at Paducah...Olmsted Lock and Dam...and Cairo.
.The lower Ohio River from Paducah through Cairo will crest Sunday
morning. Minor flooding is forecast at Paducah and Cairo, and
moderate flooding is forecast at Olmsted Lock and Dam. .
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
&&
...The Flood Warning remains in effect...
The Flood Warning continues for
the Ohio River at Paducah.
* Until Thursday morning.
* At 7:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 39.0 feet.
* Flood stage is 39.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.3 feet
Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday
morning April 8.
* Impact...At 39.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.
&&
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Lows tonight in the lower to middle 20s.
* WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western
Kentucky and southern Illinois.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&