McCracken County runs past Bullitt East at Sweet 16

McCracken County had four players score in double-figures as the Mustangs beat Bullitt East, 68-56, in the opening round of the KHSAA Sweet 16.

Ian Hart and Noah Dumas each scored 14 points to lead the Mustangs.

McCracken County used an 11-0 to end the second quarter, keyed by a pair of three-pointers by Max Blackwell, to seize control of the game. Blackwell, who averaged just 3.3 points per game this year, scored a season-high 13 points against the Chargers.

The Mustangs will face Highlands in the state quarterfinals at 7:00pm CDT on Friday night at Rupp Arena.