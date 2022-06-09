PADUCAH, Ky. - Only three games separate McCracken County softball from a state championship.
The Lady Mustangs left Paducah this morning to head back to Lexington. And if all goes as planned, they could be leaving as state champions for the second time in school history.
McCracken County will face a 22-14 Holy Cross team Friday in the quarterfinals. If they win, they'll face the winner of Lexington Catholic and Harrison County....
The Lady Mustangs survived a scare in their opening round game against Elizabethtown last week in Lexington.
Head coach Tony Hayden said that early test helped wake his team up to just how tough the state tournament is.
As they prepare to take on Holy Cross tomorrow, Hayden said his team looks as ready as ever for a deep state run.
"They're all loose, which is what we need them to be, is loose," Hayden said. "They had good live pitching yesterday, and they'll hit off the pitching machine today and work on what the girl from Holy Cross throws. They're excited. I'm excited. We've just got to go up there and do what we do."
"I can say that we're pretty focused," said junior pitcher Rhea-Lee Joiner. "I mean our team is right where we need to be. Our head's on thinking about winning a ring again."
First pitch between McCracken County and Holy Cross is slated for 2 p.m. on Friday in Lexington.