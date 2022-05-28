DRAFFENVILLE, Ky. - McCracken County won its second-straight First Region Championship on Saturday in a 9-2 victory over Paducah Tilghman.
Despite heading into the 5th inning tied 2-2, McCracken County seized a 4-2 lead off a two RBI single from Karleigh Grace Walker, and never looked back.
McCracken County won its sixth regional championship in school history.
“It always feels good to win," said junior pitcher Ally Hutchins. "We had a couple years where we got knocked out really early, so to put the program back on track, it feels great.”
McCracken County head coach Tony Hayden said after his team went home early in the KHSAA State Tournament last year, the goal was to get back and finish what they started.
“After losing last year at the state tournament, from the start of the open practice everything was unfinished business," Hayden said. "We had stuff that we wanted to go back to the state tournament and prove, and the whole season was based on that philosophy.”
They'll await the winner of the 5th Region in the state tournament on Friday, June 3 in Lexington.
Paducah Tilghman, which made its first-ever appearance in the First Region Championship, suffered its fourth loss to the Mustangs this season.