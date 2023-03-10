LEXINGTON, KY -- Unlike their first round game, the McCracken County Lady Mustangs had to fight through adversity on Friday night as they defeated Ashland Blazer 51-47 in the KHSAA Sweet 16 quarterfinals.
McCracken County held an 11-point lead heading into the 4th quarter after a Briley Benton three pointer. However, that did little to stop the Kittens run.
Ashland Blazer would cut the Lady Mustangs lead down to just two with two minutes left to play.
After several missed free throws that could have sealed the game, Caroline Sivills came down with a huge defensive rebound, then hit two free throws to clinch the win for the Lady Mustangs.
Sivills led the Lady Mustangs in scoring with 14 points, while Claire Johnson added 13 points and Destiny Thomas finished with 10 points.
McCracken County now becomes the 3rd team from the 1st Region to play in the state semifinals since 2017.
They will face Henderson County on Saturday at 1:30pm ET.