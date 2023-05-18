PADUCAH, KY -- The McCracken County boys and girls tennis teams took home 1st Region Championships on Thursday afternoon at the Larry Heflin Tennis Center in Lone Oak.
Below is a list of individual region champions from events played on Thursday afternoon:
BOYS SINGLES
Whitson McNeill (Tilghman) def. Michael East (Mayfield) - 4-6, 6-4, 10-5
BOYS DOUBLES
McIntosh/Crabtree (McCracken) def. Puertollano/Patel (McCracken) - 6-1, 6-0
GIRLS SINGLES
Sophie Hollowell (McCracken) def. Molly Null (Mayfield) - 6-0, 6-3
GIRLS DOUBLES
Smith/Patel (McCracken) def. Parker/Poore (McCracken) - 6-1, 6-2