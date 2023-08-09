PADUCAH, Ky. -- Consistency has helped McCracken County become a volleyball powerhouse.
Since the school's inception in 2013, the Mustangs have won 10 straight district and region championships. McCracken is undefeated against regional opponents and has lost only two sets in regional competition since 2013.
All of McCracken's success has come under Tim Whitis, the former coach of Lone Oak's volleyball team. Whitis won 19 district championships, 13 straight region championships and over 500 games in his career.
After 10 years with the Mustangs, Whitis stepped down. This leaves the Mustangs in an unprecedented position as they face their first ever coaching change. To counteract the big change, McCracken turned to a familiar face: Chancie Coleman.
Coleman has spent 15 years coaching club volleyball which helped her develop relationships with many of McCracken's players. She says she has coached the majority of the Mustangs varsity team through club volleyball which makes this transition smoother for everyone.
"I can say two words and the majority of these girls know exactly what drill I'm looking for and it's made the speed of our practice go a lot faster," Coleman said. "I get to highlights that, if it was a brand new team that didn't know to me, I would never get to."
Even a coach with Coleman's experience feels the pressure of stepping into Whitis' shoes but she's taking steps to write her own chapter as McCracken's second head coach.
"I know coming in that Whitis had left this amazing legacy and I wanted my chance to build on that legacy," Coleman said.
Coleman has implemented basic drills to signal a new beginning for her and the team.
"I think going back to the fundamentals of the game has been really great for them," Coleman said. "They've been with Whitis, they knew his drills too. So, taking them back to the beginning with me I think has really helped cement the foundation of this team and how far we want to go."
Junior outside hitter Addison Hart has experience with Coleman, which she said has helped the team get comfortable very quickly.
"I've known Chancie for three or four years now," Hart said. "I know how she coaches, I know how she treats her players. That really just calmed the nerves of all the players."
The Mustangs may miss Whitis, but they have welcomed Coleman with open arms.
"The first time I walked in this gym they cheered," Coleman said. "I mean they were running 30 minutes later, so they might've stopped cheering after that."
While Coleman already has a high approval rating, Senior middle blocker Olivia Griffith does not want to give her too much praise.
"I think we all like Chancie as a coach," Griffith said. "Don't tell her that..."
Despite the coaching change, expectations for the Mustangs remain high. Coaches and players alike seek to finish on top this season.
"Well we have the same coaching style," Hart said. "We have the same people here. We have the same culture. So, we're going to go through districts with the same mindset as we did last year and we know that we're going to push through and work as hard as we can and having Chancie as a coach will definitely help us with that."
It may be a new era at McCracken County but Coleman promises to bring the same tradition.