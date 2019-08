Watch again

McCracken County's volleyball team won their season-opening match with a 25-11, 25-16, 25-10 win over Paducah Tilghman Tuesday night.

The Lady Mustangs are hoping to win their seventh-straight Region 1 championship this season. Since the school opened in the Fall of 2013, McCracken County is now 81-0 all-time against region opponents. The Lady Mustangs are also yet to drop a set to a region team.

