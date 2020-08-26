When Governor Andy Beshear announced Monday he would allow the Kentucky High School Athletic Association to move forward with their plan to begin fall sports, much of the spotlight fell on football. But this impacted every fall sports -- including volleyball.
At McCracken County, the Mustangs now have the green light to try to continue their decade of dominance in the First Region.
Since the school was created in 2013, McCracken County has won seven-straight Region 1 championships. The Mustangs are 93-0 against region opponents, and have never lost a set to Region 1 team.
This year, McCracken County Head Coach Tim Whitis is trying to replace six seniors. The season will be here soon enough, but for now, there is simply joy in knowing they actually have a season to get ready for.
"I've been waiting, the kids have been waiting" Whitis said. "There's been a lot of unknown. You get in the gym and you can practice and you can practice, but there's only so much, and then you don't really know what the outcome is going to be. With them giving us the green light, there's been a little bit more fire in the kids, and a little more fire in me too. We're excited."
McCracken County is scheduled to open their season at home, September 10th, against Paducah Tilghman.