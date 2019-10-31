PADUCAH, KY -- For the 7th straight time the McCracken County Lady Mustangs won the 1st Region Volleyball Championship by defeating Graves County 3-0 on Thursday night.
The Lady Eagles took McCracken to the brink in the first set, and nearly ended their streak of not losing a set to a region opponent. After being tied 25-25, the Lady Mustangs would then go on to score two more points to win 27-25.
McCracken County would then go on to win the next two sets 25-10, 25-13.
The Lady Mustangs will now face Notre Dame next Friday in the KHSAA State Volleyball Tournament.