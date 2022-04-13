PADUCAH, KY -- The McCracken County Lady Mustangs don't need any extra motivation when playing softball, but this season has been different.
Coming off of last years KHSAA State Tournament loss in the first round, after having to make two different trips to Lexington to play one game, they have adopted the motto "unfinished business."
So far, that motto has helped, as they are currently one of six teams left in the state unbeaten at 11-0.
"We have this fire to come back and win and be better than we were last year," said senior Ariel Fox. "We have a better community of girls, we are all best friends this year. We are working more as a team and we just have a better desire to win than we did last year."
"It still stings," said head coach Tony Hayden. "You can tell it, you can see it, they are focused. If they stay focused through the next 23 games, 24 games get to district tournaments, get to region tournaments, they might realize that dream."