PADUCAH, KY -- McCracken County's Camden Baker and Harley Valerius took home a state runner-up finish on Saturday afternoon at the KHSAA State Bass Fishing Tournament on Kentucky Lake.
Baker and Valerius brought home a two day total of 26 pounds, 14 ounces and finished behind state champions Dade and Brock Vincent from Muhlenberg County who finished with 34 pounds, 11 ounces.
The Mustang duo's second day haul of over 14 pounds vaulted them up the leaderboard.
Marshall County's Jack Thompson and Preston Futrell finished in 6th place.
