PADUCAH, KY -- The only coach to lead the McCracken County boy's basketball program is stepping away from the game, as Burlin Brower announced his retirement on Monday afternoon.
Brower has led the Mustangs in each of their first nine seasons, winning a total of 130 games and four 1st region championships. In 2014 and 2021, his teams advanced to the Sweet 16 quarterfinals.
Prior to lead the Mustangs, Brower was head coach at Heath High School for four years winning 86 games.
Overall as a head coach, his teams complied a 313-128 combined record.