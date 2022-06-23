PADUCAH, Ky. - Years after Bailey Vick and Audrey Dodd’s respective softball careers have ended, they’re still adding to the trophy case.
The former McCracken County duo was inducted into the Kentucky Softball Hall of Fame over the weekend.
“I don’t even think a lot of people even think about it because it’s not something that a lot of people get to do. I think it’s just one of those things where you’re just playing and doing your best, and when it happened it’s a shock. Like, wow, I got chosen.”
That’s a distinction that only seven first region players before them could boast. It’s also a dream they never expected to come true.
“It was never even in the realm of possibility for me. My name will kind of always be in the state of Kentucky softball history, which is a huge honor. It’s crazy. It’s amazing.”
Dodd and Vick were members of the 2015 McCracken County team that won the school’s first state championship.
Vick continued her softball career at the University of Kentucky, while Dodd spent four years at Georgetown College.
There’s been a laundry list of accomplishments for the two standouts along the way, but they said the induction into the KSCA Hall of Fame is right at the top.
For two players that got their college careers cut short due to the pandemic, Vick said Saturday’s honor finally gave her a sense of closure on an illustrious softball career.
“I think I never really got closure for my career. I didn’t get anything to be like, ‘OK, it’s over.’ I threw my cleats away, but that’s not really ending the career. Now it’s like, you’re being put in the hall of fame. This is the end. I can accept that kind of ending for my career, rather than the season being cancelled and forced to move on with my life. This is something to put a little bow on an amazing, amazing journey."