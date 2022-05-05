PADUCAH, Ky. - Even after a half century, Larry Heflin is still coaching with a smile.
Heflin is celebrating his 50th year of coaching in McCracken County.
“I think the most important thing is I love what I’m doing," Heflin said. "I really like working with kids and I like watching them grow.”
He’s seen plenty of kids grow through five decades. Heflin became the coach at Lone Oak in 1972, where he went on to win 11 girls state championships and 62 regional titles.
That tradition has carried over to McCracken County, where he’s won 12 regional titles and three state championships.
“I think it just shows how good of a coach he is, and how much work he’s put in," said McCracken County junior Haden Scruggs. "He’s just an extraordinary guy.”
Heflin may be 72, but even his former players have noticed just how much energy and drive he still has.
“He’s still ultra involved, and he plays regularly - once or twice a week - so he does what he preaches, which is awesome,” said Shannon Mungle, who now serves as an assistant.
It takes a special kind of person to spend 50 years in any job, but Larry Heflin said for him, coaching isn’t work.
Even at 72 years old, he has no timeline on when he’ll step away from the sport. He said as long as he’s still having fun, he’ll keep on coaching.
“It’s pretty simple. I just want to keep enjoying every year, you know. You never know what’s going to happen, but as long as I’m loving it like I am, I’ll just keep going.”