PADUCAH, KY -- McCracken County junior forward Destiny Thomas announced her commitment to play college basketball at Murray State on Sunday afternoon.
Thomas, who just finished her junior season with the Lady Mustangs, averaged 17.9 points per game, and 5.9 rebounds per game.
McCracken County finished the season with a 31-2 record and won their first ever 1st Region Championship and trip to the KHSAA Sweet 16.
Thomas' brother, Rod Thomas, is currently a walk-on on the Murray State men's basketball team. Her father, Rod, also played college basketball at Murray State.