PADUCAH, KY -- The Marshall County Marshals and McCracken County Mustangs will meet in the 1st Region boy's soccer championship game after advancing past the semifinals on Monday night.

McCracken County started the night off with a 4-1 win over Murray. The Marshals then equaled that with a 4-1 win over Paducah Tilghman.

Both will meet in the 1st region championship game on Thursday night at McCracken County High School.

