McCracken County's Jackson Sivills has committed to play his college basketball at Murray State. Sivills made the announcement on social media Friday afternoon.

Sivills received 17 Division I scholarship offers in the last 18 months. His final list of five schools included Wofford, Florida Gulf Coast, Furman, Murray State, and Vanderbilt. After take his fourth official visit last weekend to Murray State, he decided today he didn't need to take his trip to Vanderbilt.

"I've loved Murray State from since I was little," Sivills said. "The program speaks for itself. After I took my visit, I started feeling like this is where I want to be. It was a tough decision but I'm glad I made it."

Jackson will follow in the footsteps of his father, Scott, who played at Murray State from 1989-93.

Sivills is now part of a four-man 2020 recruiting class for Racer Head Coach Matt McMahon. Sivills joins Dionte Blanch, Ja'Queze Kirby, and Nicholas McMullen with his commitment. All four are expected to sign their National Letters of Intent during the November signing period.