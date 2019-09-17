There's something to be said in life about having options. When it comes to choosing a school where he'll play his college basketball, McCracken County senior Jackson Sivills has plenty of options -- 17 to be exact. After more than a year-and-a-half of recruitment, and 17 scholarship offers to sift through, Sivills' journey to a decision is almost over.
The next school Sivills will officially visit is Murray State this weekend. Racer Head Coach Matt McMahon spent several hours with Sivills and his family during an in-house visit Sunday night. McMahon was the second coach to offer Sivills a scholarship back in June of 2018. McMahon has ultimately played the long game with the Mustang senior, and is now hoping to close the deal this weekend.
Sivills gets to take five official visits to college campuses. In the last three weekends, he and his family have taken those visits to Wofford, Furman, and Florida Gulf Coast. After this weekend's trip to Murray State, Sivills will take his final visit to Vanderbilt next weekend.
Whatever his decision ultimately will be, Sivills is expected to make it official in the November signing period.]
Sivills averaged 20.0 points and 7.8 rebounds per game last year for the Mustangs. At 6-foot-6, Sivills shot better than 50% from the field for the season, and 39.5% from three-point range.