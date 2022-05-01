PADUCAH, Ky. - McCracken County's bass fishing team had a prolific showing in the first region bass fishing championship over the weekend.
The Mustangs team of Harley Valerius and Blake Jeffery won the regional title on Saturday at Kentucky Lake.
Valerius and Jeffrey hauled in five fish with a weight of 15 lbs to win the title and advance to the state tournament. The Mustangs also had two other teams qualify for the state tournament with Hayley Troutman and Samuel Harris and Nolan Birdsong and Spencer Cates.
Several other first region teams qualified for state, including Marshall County's Tyler Redden, Clayton Wyatt, Trevor Minton and Matthew Henderson.
Trigg County had two teams qualify - Hunter Shelton and Jordan Hampton, as well as Avery Ethridge and Aidan Moore.
Calloway County's duo of Micah Darnell and Matthew Jones also qualified.