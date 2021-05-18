KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) - Winning didn't take care of everything for Rory McIlroy.
After missed cuts at The Players Championship and the Masters, McIlroy turned around his year with a victory two weeks ago at the Wells Fargo Championship.
That was enough to make him the betting favorite for the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, where he won his second major championship nine years ago.
McIlroy says the win at Quail Hollow was just part of the process of improvement and he needs to be more consistent.
He also thinks there's not much he can cling to from his win on the Ocean Course in 2012.
Conditions will be firmer, windier and less forgiving this time around.