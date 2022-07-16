ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) -- Rory McIlroy is one round away from ending eight years without a major.
But he shares the stage at St. Andrews with Viktor Hovland. They played inspired golf at the British Open and each shot 66 to share the lead on the Old Course.
They also avoided the mistakes that cost so many other contenders. McIlroy and Hovland are four shots clear of Cameron Smith and Cameron Young. They played in the final group and each made double bogeys.
McIlroy is the crowd favorite. He fills the void left by Tiger Woods and had the crowd behind him all day.