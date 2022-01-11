In less than six months, Murray State will become the newest member of the Missouri Valley Conference....
While there are plenty of reasons to be excited about the change, one of the biggest will be watching how the Racers' men's basketball team responds to the new challenge.
The Racers were a founding member of the OVC, but will join a basketball league that ranks 15th in the country in league RPI. The OVC, by comparison, ranks 23rd.
Murray State head coach Matt McMahon said there are obvious benefits to joining the MVC.
One of the biggest, he said, is the chance to join a league that can offer multiple NCAA tournament bids. Over the past eight seasons, Missouri Valley teams have combined for 20 wins in the NCAA tournament.
"What I hope as we move forward is it greatly enhances our program when you associate with a national brand like the Valley is, and the opportunity for multiple bid leagues," McMahon said. "Going and playing in great venues in this league with large fan bases."
Murray State will officially join the Missouri Valley on July 1.