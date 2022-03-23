BATON ROUGE, La. - Former Murray State head coach Matt McMahon was officially introduced as the next head coach at LSU on Wednesday.
McMahon, who spent seven seasons as head coach of Murray State, was joined by his family as he addressed the media and administration in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He said the decision to accept the job was a no-brainer.
"What I loved about this opportunity was the chance to win at the highest level, to compete for championships, to be a part of a passionate fan base, to be a part of this Baton Rouge community and to be out front in the entire state of Louisiana," McMahon said.
His message was largely focused on building a winning culture at the school. LSU will be trying to turn the page from former coach Will Wade, who was fired earlier this month after the program received five Level 1 NCAA violations.
McMahon said he's not concerned about impending sanctions that could handicap the program in the future.
McMahon comes to LSU after a wildly successful tenure at Murray State, where he brought the Racers three OVC Championships and compiled 154-67 record.
The former Racer skipper thanked the Murray community for the role it played in his life.
"I spent 11 years there, and that became home for me and my family," McMahon said. "The players we recruited and coached there are family forever for me. Those are guys that will be a part of my life for the remainder of my life, and their families the exact same way."
McMahon received a seven-year contract at LSU valued at $20.3 million.