MURRAY, KY -- Murray State Racers Head Coach Matt McMahon was among the 15 names to the Naismith Coach of the Year Watch List as announced by Atlanta Tip Off Club.
With a team currently ranked 21st in the nation with the most wins in NCAA D-I with 25, McMahon's run as head coach with Murray State has never looked better in his seven seasons. The Racers have rocketed into the national spotlight with nine road wins including one (Dec. 10) at Memphis and since a loss at No. 2 Auburn (Dec. 22), the Racers have gone 15-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference as they try to become the sixth team in league history to go undefeated in conference play. With an outstanding cast of players, McMahon's team led by Tevin Brown and KJ Williams, are multiple All-OVC picks.
McMahon's numbers at Murray State are impressive. Heading to a Saturday road game at UT Martin, his overall record shows 148-66 (.690) and 90-31 (.741) in OVC games. In his last five seasons, McMahon's Racers are an incredible 115-35 (.765).
With their 25th win of the season against Austin Peay Thursday night, McMahon and his staff have become the first in the history of the Murray State program to have three seasons of 25 or more wins. The Racers were 26-6 in 2017-18 and 28-5 in 2018-19.
Named in honor of Dr. James Naismith, the creator of the game of basketball, the first Naismith awards for various levels of basketball began in the late 1960's.
2022 Naismith Coach Of The Year Watch List
Mark Adams, Texas Tech (Big 12)
John Calipari, Kentucky (Southeastern)
Ed Cooley, Providence (Big East)
Scott Drew, Baylor (Big 12)
Mark Few, Gonzaga (West Coast)
Steve Forbes, Wake Forest (Atlantic Coast)
Greg Gard, Wisconsin (Big Ten)
Jeff Linder, Wyoming (Mountain West)
Tommy Lloyd, Arizona (Pac-12
Bob McKillop, Davidson (Atlantic 10)
Matt McMahon, Murray State (Ohio Valley
Bruce Pearl, Auburn (Southeastern)
Kelvin Sampson, Houston (American)
Shaka Smart, Marquette (Big Eas)
Brad Underwood, Illinois (Big Ten)