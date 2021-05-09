Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Southwest winds becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 30 to 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. &&