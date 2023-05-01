MURRAY, KY -- On Friday afternoon, Murray announced the hiring of Melvin Cunningham as their next head football coach.
This weekend, Cunningham spent his time in Murray meeting his new team and introducing himself to the Murray community.
For the last eight years, Cunningham has been the head coach at Fairland High School in southern Ohio, right outside of Huntington, WV. Over the last six years Cunningham's teams have been to the postseason, winning 26 games in the last three years.
Cunningham is already eager to make an impact on his new team, and has one word to describe what his teams will look like on the field.
"Disciplined."