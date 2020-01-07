Evan Merrick is stepping down as Marshall County's football coach after six seasons. Merrick informed his players and staff of the news earlier Tuesday, and said he'll be officially turning in his resignation on Wednesday.
Merrick has been with the Marshall County program for 16 seasons, spending the last six as head coach. The Marshals went 18-45 under Merrick, making three trips to the KHSAA playoffs. Merrick said he takes full responsibility for his teams not winning more during his tenure.
Merrick said he took some time to reevaluate his future during Christmas break, and decided now was the time to turn the program over to someone else, but added he was leaving on his terms. Merrick said while he may coach again down the line, he's going to spend the immediate future focusing on his family and his four children.
Marshall County will open the 2020 season on August 21st at home against Ballard Memorial.