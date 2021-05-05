ST. LOUIS (AP) - Tomas Nido hit a two-run homer and Jonathan Villar added a solo shot and an RBI single, powering the New York Mets over the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2 for a doubleheader split.
The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the NL Central-leading Cardinals.
St. Louis won the opener 4-1 as Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer and Paul Goldschmidt had a solo homer off Marcus Stroman.
Kwang Hyun Kim pitched four innings, combining with Ryan Hemsley, Giovanny Gallegos and Alex Reyes (ninth save in nine chances) on a two-hitter.