JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Urban Meyer feels as if Jacksonville has everything he needs to make a successful move to the NFL.
He has an opportunity to land a franchise quarterback, a chance to mold the league's youngest roster and the financial support to provide players with the "best of the best.''
The Jaguars formally and virtually introduced Meyer on Friday.
The three-time national championship-winning coach says "I believe this is the place.''
He adds that "I'm not going to jump into a situation where I don't believe we can win."