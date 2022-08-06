LEDBETTER, Ky. - Murray State's Kamaren Cunningham shot a 4-under 68 on Saturday to take a one-shot lead in the first round of the West Kentucky Open.
Cunningham leads the amateur division, followed by Andrew Watson (-3), Jay Nimmo (-2), Garrett Rikel (-2) and Drake Stepter (-2).
In the professional division, Nicholasville, Kentucky native Fred Meyer shot a stellar 7-under 65 to claim a decisive lead.
Pro Tyler Phillips sits four shots back in second at -3, followed by Justin Johns (-2), Joey Mayo (-2) and defending champ Jonathan McCain (-2).