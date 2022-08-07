LEDBETTER, Ky. - Fred Meyer and Drake Stepter took home wins in their respective divisions on Sunday in the West Kentucky Open at Drake Creek Country Club.
Meyer set the tournament record with a two-day score of 129 (-15) to win the professional division. He finished 10 shots ahead of runner-up Justin Johns (-5). Tyler Phillips and John Leverton tied for third at -4.
Stepter pulled away in the final round with a 3-under 69 to win the amateur division with a two-day score of 140 (-4). Andrew Watson finished at -3 to place second, while Carson Holmes took third at -2.