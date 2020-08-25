RIDGEDALE, Mo. (AP) - Phil Mickelson shot a 7-under 64 in the second round of his PGA Tour Champions debut, moving to 17 under for the tournament and four shots clear of Tim Petrovic and Rod Pampling.
Mickelson is using the event at Ozarks National to continue his prep for the U.S. Open after he was eliminated from the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs last weekend.
Mickelson turned 50 earlier this summer, making him eligible for the event.
The start of the final round Wednesday has been moved up to the early morning because of expected storms in the afternoon.