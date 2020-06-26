CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) - Phil Mickelson figures age might be an asset.
Playing his first tournament since turning 50 this month, the five-time major champion shot a 7-under 63 on Friday in the Travelers Championship to take a one-stroke lead into the weekend.
Lefty said said it was perhaps the wisdom that comes with his age that made him stay within himself instead of going toe-to-toe with his long-hitting playing partners, top-ranked Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau.
Two more players withdrew because of the coronavirus Friday, Denny McCarthy for a positive test, and Bud Cauley, who tested negative, but decided to pull out after playing alongside McCarthy on Thursday.
There have been seven COVID-19-related withdrawals.