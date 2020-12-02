Middle Tennessee used an 8-0 run to open the second-half and never looked back in their 78-61 win over Murray State Wednesday night in Murfreesboro.
Jo'Vontae Millner led the Blue Raiders with 19 points.
Murray State took a 26-19 lead with 9:12 left in the first half, but didn't score another point for more than seven minutes. During that stretch, MTSU took the lead and never gave it up.
Tevin Brown and Chico Carter each scored 13 points for the Racers.
Murray State returns home for their next game on Tuesday, when they open Ohio Valley Conference play against Austin Peay.
