MURRAY, Ky. - When Velvet Milkman began her coaching career in 1993, she couldn’t have known the impact she’d have on Murray State golf.
“They hired me August 1 to start a team August 15," Milkman said. "I had nine walk-ons, and that seems like yesterday. Those young ladies built the foundation of hard work, character, just quality young women.”
A program that started from scratch has come a long way in 29 years.
Twelve OVC Championships, 10 individual champions, and six NCAA Tournament appearances later, Milkman has turned Murray State into a perennial contender.
“If you recruit quality people with good character, and give them structure, and have the support - and I was very, very fortunate at Murray State to have the support of our program, then you can do really, really good things,” Milkman said.
But even more important than her impact on the record books, is how Milkman has impacted people. Chris Griffin coached alongside Milkman as an assistant, and said it was Milkman’s character that made her special.
“She wanted to help them in anyway she possibly could to reach their potential, and what she thought their potential was," Griffin said. "She wasn’t going to let you settle. And I think that’s going to be her lasting legacy, is really how she treated people.”
Milkman officially announced her retirement in May after almost three decades with the Racers. She said as much as she enjoyed the winning, it was the relationships she forged with athletics staff and her student-athletes that made leaving the job so difficult.
“The coolest part is the young ladies that I got to spend time with," Milkman said. "Watching them succeed, there’s really something really rewarding about watching the young women put in work, and for them to go out and take that and be able to compete under some pretty high-pressure situations.”
Next season, Murray State women’s golf will turn the page on the only coach they’ve ever known. But the legacy Milkman has built over nearly three decades will extend long after she’s gone.
“She is a great coach," Griffin said. "She will always be remembered as a great coach. She will go down in my opinion as one of the greatest coaches in Murray. But the person that she is, it’s unmatched. That doesn’t happen very often.”