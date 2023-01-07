TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s star freshman Brandon Miller had 19 points and seven rebounds in front of NBA scouts and a capacity crowd for the No. 7 Crimson Tide, who dominated Kentucky 78-52 on Saturday.
Alabama (13-2, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) had its largest margin of victory over Kentucky in the series’ 150-game history. Meanwhile, the Wildcats (10-5, 1-2) matched their lowest-scoring SEC game under coach John Calipari.
“I can’t say enough about our guys — how hard they played on defense, how locked in to the scouting report they were,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said.
Alabama football coach Nick Saban was in attendance and saw a defensive performance that would make him proud, as the Crimson Tide held Kentucky to just 29% shooting. Jahvon Quinerly had one of his best games since returning from an ACL injury in November, scoring 12 points, while guard Mark Sears locked in with 13 second-half points and finished with 16 points, six rebounds, four assists and six steals.