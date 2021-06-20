PADUCAH, KY -- This year Mineral Mounds Golf Course in Eddyville, KY will be renamed in honor of one of the most beloved Lyon County residents.
The course will be renamed, "The Cullan at Mineral Mound State Park." in honor of the late Cullan Brown who grew up learning the game of golf at that course.
Brown, who won a KHSAA state championship and was a member of the Kentucky Wildcat golf team, passed away in August of 2020 after a year long battle with cancer.
The Brown family was first informed of the name change by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear on Tuesday of last week. It was an effort that was initiated by Kentucky Parks Commissioner Russell Meyer.
Meyer has long had a connection with the Brown family, as his son Fred Allen played against Cullan during high school and went on to become a teammate of his at Kentucky.
Further details surrounding the name change had yet to be released and a ceremony is expected to be held in August.