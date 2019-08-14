The Southern Illinois Miners broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the eighth, scoring the go-ahead, and eventual winning run, on an error by the Florence Freedom to notch a 2-1 victory at Rent One Park on Wednesday night. The Miners have now won 12 of their 13 games.
The Miners' Chase Cunningham went eight innings, giving up just one run on five hits while he struck out seven.
Southern Illinois is now just one game behind Florence for the Frontier League's West Division lead. The Miners will try to sweep the Freedom and tie them for the division lead when the meet again Thursday night at 6:35pm in Marion.