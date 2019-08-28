Watch again

The Southern Illinois Miners got seven shutout innings from Andrew Bernstein en route to a 5-0 win over the Lake Erie Crushers. The win keeps the Miners' playoff hopes alive. They currently sit two games out of the final playoff spot with four games to play.

Kyle Davis drove in four runs for the Miners, including hitting a two-run home run, as Southern Illinois evened their series with the Crushers.

The Miners will play their final four games of the season at home, starting Thursday night as they wrap up their series with Lake Erie. First pitch is set for 6:35pm.