NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Davion Mintz had 18 points, Jacob Toppin scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half and Kentucky blew a 17-point lead before holding on to beat Vanderbilt 82-78.
Isaiah Jackson had 15 points and nine rebounds for Kentucky (7-13, 6-7 SEC).
The Wildcats never trailed and led by as many as 17 points in the first half.
Dylan Disu had career highs of 29 points and 16 rebounds and Scotty Pippen Jr. added 21 points for Vanderbilt (6-11, 2-9).
The Commodores scored 16 of the first 20 in the second half to tie it at 46-all with 13:54 to play but Mintz answered with a 3-pointer 15 seconds later and Kentucky led the rest of the way.