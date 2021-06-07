STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - Landon Sims struck out four in three innings of scoreless relief for his ninth save, and No. 7 overall seed Mississippi State clinched its fifth straight trip to the super regionals with a 6-5 victory over Campbell.
Mississippi State starter, and Paducah Tilghman graduate, Jackson Fristoe was pulled with one out in the first after allowing three runs.
Houston Harding struck out 10 in five innings and Sims got out of a jam in the ninth after allowing a leadoff double.
Tanner Allen singled in the ninth for his 269th career hit, passing Rafael Palmeiro for 10th on the Mississippi State list.
Photo courtesy: Mississippi State Athletics