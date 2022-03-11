Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana... Ohio River at Smithland Dam. Ohio River at Paducah. Ohio River at Golconda. Ohio River at Cairo. Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam. Ohio River at Mount Vernon. Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam. Ohio River at Shawneetown. Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess, Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties. .Water levels along the Lower Ohio River are slowly falling. The river is forecast to continue flooding well into next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...Until Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 39.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 40.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon and continue falling to 33.8 feet Monday, March 21. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...Moderate snow moving across western Kentucky tonight... An area of moderate snow continues to track eastward across western Kentucky. As of 730 pm, the heaviest snow extended along Interstate 69 from Fulton, northeast across Benton and Princeton, to Madisonville. Visibility was around one half mile in this band of snow. The moderate snow will continue moving east across the Pennyrile region of west Kentucky, including Hopkinsville. The heaviest snow is expected to exit western Kentucky around midnight. Accumulations will initially be on elevated surfaces, such as bridges and overpasses. However, widespread slippery travel will develop on all surfaces where it has not already occurred. The heaviest amounts are expected over the Pennyrile region of western Kentucky, where locally three or four inches cannot be ruled out southeast of a Murray to Madisonville line. Elsewhere, an inch or two will be the norm. If you must travel, please use extreme caution. As temperatures fall, roads will become icy. Lesser travelled, untreated roads will be especially treacherous. Temperatures will continue to drop through the night with lows from 16 to 19, and wind chills falling to the single digits.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to two inches. Although the snow has ended northwest of a line from Owensboro to Murray Kentucky, the advisory will remain in effect due to the potential for icing of wet roads as temperatures drop. * WHERE...This advisory is generally along and southeast of a line from New Madrid Missouri, to Paducah Kentucky, to Evansville Indiana. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on bridges. Allow extra time to reach your destination. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest concern is for icing of wet or slushy roads before they can dry out late tonight. Wind chills will fall into the single digits above zero by morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&