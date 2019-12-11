LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - Confidence has placed Mitchell Trubisky and the Chicago Bears offense in a far better situation than at midseason. Or even the beginning of the season.
They have to hope it's enough for them to compete with the Green Bay Packers (10-3) on Sunday at Lambeau Field.
If not the remainder of their season will lack much meaning.
Trubisky is riding high during a three-game winning streak and no longer feels he's operating an offense mired at the bottom of the NFL rankings - even if that's where the Bears (7-6) are.