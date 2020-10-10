COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Connor Bazelak threw for 406 yards and four touchdowns, and Missouri's maligned defense stopped No. 17 LSU four times at the 1-yard line in the final minute, allowing the Tigers to escape with a 45-41 comeback victory on Saturday in a shootout moved from Baton Rouge because of Hurricane Delta.
Larry Larry Rountree added 119 yards rushing and Tyler Badie had touchdowns on the ground and through the air for Mizzou (1-2), which gave new coach Eli Drinkwitz his first win in thrilling fashion at Faurot Field.
The defending national champions, who were 0-for-10 on third down, fell to 1-2 for the first time since 1994.