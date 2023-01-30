The path to the Division I level isn’t always straight.
Just ask Brian Moore.
“It’s just been an up and down slate for me," Moore said. "A lot of lows. A lot of highs."
He’s gone from bench player to bona fide star for Murray State. Moore is averaging over 16 points per game over the last five games.
“I think sometimes it takes a transition a little bit," said head coach Steve Prohm on Moore's rise. "He’s really taken this opportunity and ran with it.”
But you can’t appreciate the ups without the downs, and Moore has had his fair share.
He only had Division II offers coming out of high school, and didn’t qualify academically for Division I, so Moore ultimately opted to play at the junior college level after a year of prep school.
“After prep school, I talked with my coach and asked what are the options for me now," Moore said. "Don’t really have no more DII or DIII [offers]. Only JUCO is looking at me. So they say, ‘Go the JUCO route. Do what you do. Do what you do best, and see where it goes from there.'”
After two years at Northeast Oklahoma A&M, Moore’s hard work paid off. He had 30 Division I offers - one of those from Steve Prohm and Murray State.
“He’s a great, great young man," Prohm said. "A great student-athlete. Represents our university really well. He’s been through a great journey, and he’s got a great journey still ahead of him.”
And so, Moore made the jump he always dreamed of.
“I’m just glad to be at this level," he said. "I’m trying to stick. It’s one thing to get to this level. It’s another for it to stick.”
It’s been a roller coaster journey for the Murray State star, and sometimes he can’t even believe it happened.
“It’s just amazing, man. There’s just no other feeling I’ve got. Everything I went through to be where I’m at now, man."