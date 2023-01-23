MURRAY, Ky. - With a virtually brand new team this year, Murray State head coach Steve Prohm has had to do a lot of tinkering to find the best lineup for his team.
That meant players like Brian Moore Jr., who has come off the bench all season, has now become a featured player for Murray State.
Moore has taken full advantage. He's seen his minutes ramp up over the last month with the Racers.
And with that, so has his production. The sophomore guard is averaging nearly 14 points per game over the last six games. He's coming off a 19-point performance on Saturday against Indiana State.
He has now started the last two games for Murray State. A lot of those extra minutes have come with forward Kenny White out of the lineup for the time being.
But for Moore, who's a junior-college transfer, he's just trying to make the most of his new opportunity.
"It’s been amazing, man," Moore said. "I almost shed a tear the other day talking to my pops back home. I’ve been waiting for this moment a long time; I’ve got a long story, so finally getting to the Division I level and showing the country and showing the conference what I’ve got it amazing. I’m trying to keep it going, trying to get some ‘Ws’ and just help my team out."
Prohm said the transition from JUCO to the Division I level can be challenging for some players, but Moore has done enough to earn a shot.
"That’s part of coming from junior college sometimes," Prohm said. "You see some guys where it’s a year; some guys it’s a semester. Sometimes it takes the coaches to say, ‘You know what, man, I’ve got to play this guy. I’ve just got to let him play though mistakes and get his confidence.’”