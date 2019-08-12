The Memphis Grizzlies will open the 2019-20 season on the road October 23rd in Miami. The NBA released the schedule for the upcoming season Monday afternoon.
Ja Morant will make his home debut with the Grizzlies on October 25th against Chicago. Murray State fans who want to make the trip to Memphis to see the former Racer play will have plenty of opportunities early in the season. The Grizzlies will play five of their first seven games at home this year.
For a look at Memphis' entire 2019-20 schedule, click here.