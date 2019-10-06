Ja Morant Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, TN -- Former Murray State Racer Ja Morant finally made his NBA debut on Sunday scoring 10 points in the Memphis Grizzlies 123-88 win over Maccabi Haifa.

Morant, who missed out on playing in the summer league due to a minor knee procedure, played 19 minutes, most of which came in the first half.

"I was a little excited just to get out there and play for the first time against other opponents and not my teammates," Morant said. "I feel like I played well."

The 2nd pick in this years NBA Draft finished the game with 10 points while shooting 5-8 from the floor. Morant also finished with seven assists and three rebounds.

"I mean at the end of the day, it is just playing basketball and I felt like my teammates helped me out coaching me a long the way," said Morant.  "I feel like overall it was a good game, but there are certain things I could have been better at."

Morant will get his next chance to see the floor this Tuesday night as the Memphis Grizzlies host the SkyCity Breakers out of New Zealand.

