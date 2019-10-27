MEMPHIS, TN -- That is just Ja.
Ja Morant proved to everyone on Sunday night that he has what it takes to compete at a high level following Memphis' 134-133 overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets.
In just his third game in the NBA, Morant dazzled with 30 points, 9 assists, and four rebounds. 17 of those points coming in the 4th quarter alone as he helped fuel a Grizzlies comeback.
"Just learning from the past two games and just talking with my teammates and my coaches," Morant said about his performance. "They just told me to be aggressive whenever I am in the game and that is just what I was trying to do. Just put the pressure on the defense and make the right plays. Tonight, I felt like I had it going."
He had that in spades.
Morant was involved in the three biggest plays of the game. The biggest, coming on an assists to Jae Crowder, who then knocked down the game winning three at the buzzer in overtime.
"I knew that both of the defenders were on me, so I just pitched it back to him," said Morant. "He delivered for us tonight."
The second, was the game tying layin that came with just seven seconds left in the game.
"I knew I was scoring a lot, but I just wanted to do whatever the team needed to get a win," he said.
The last play, and perhaps the play that should be getting all of the talk, is when Morant blocked Nets' All-Star Kyrie Irving on a shot that could have been the game winner.
"He is a special talent," Morant said. "He is a handful."
With his performance, Morant also set a franchise record, becoming the youngest Grizzly to finish with 30 points and nine assists. In fact, Morant is just the third played in NBA history with that stat line in just his third career game.
It was the first career win for the rookie out of Murray State, who had never lost back to back games in his two year run with the Racers.
Next up, Morant and the Grizzlies will head to Los Angeles to face LeBron James and the Lakers on Tuesday night.